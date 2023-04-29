3 killed, 1 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 in custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers have been charged with firearms and related offenses following the slaying of three people and the wounding of a fourth person at a northeast Philadelphia home. Lt. John Stanford told reporters that officers called to the residence in the Lawncrest neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday found one person shot on the sidewalk, another on the porch and a third victim inside the home. Police said 17-year-old Malik Ballard, 18-year-old Khalif Frezghi and 14-year-old Salah Fleming were pronounced dead at the scene. Another 16-year-old victim later arrived at a hospital and two youths ages 15 and 16 were facing firearms charges.

