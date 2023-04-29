Authorities asking for help identifying baby girl’s remains found in recycling facility

By WBZ News Staff

ROCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn girl whose remains were found at a recycling facility in Rochester.

State Police say the baby girl’s remains were found at Zero Waste Solutions on Thursday in a trash collection that appears to have originated from Martha’s Vineyard. They believe the baby’s mother lives on, has ties to or recently travelled to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is doing an autopsy on the baby.

Anyone with information on the baby’s identity or her parents is asked to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

