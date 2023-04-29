Local business owner gives back to Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club with landscape renovation

The Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed facelift.

Mark Morocco, the owner of Rocco's Desert Landscape, is working to revamp the front entrance of the club with new sprinkler lines and drought-resistant plants.

According to Morocco, the front entrance looked neglected, and hoped to improve its first impression for families and kids coming to the club. "It's not an inviting place when the place doesn't look like it's in good shape. So now that the landscape is going to be getting remodeled, it should make it a lot more presentable for the kids and families to bring their kids," he said.

Morocco has a personal connection to the Boys and Girls Club since he used to go there as a child. "I believe in good karma. So this is my way of giving back to the city where I grew up at," he added.

Morocco is working 20 hours so far, with about 16 hours left to go. He's also offering a discounted rate of 40% off his regular fee to help the club save on costs. "That's my way of giving back," he said.