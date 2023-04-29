Minnesota woman who left newborn to die sentenced to prison

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for leaving her newborn son to die on the banks of the Mississippi River two decades ago. Jennifer Matter was sentenced Friday. She pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the baby’s death. The newborn’s body was found in 2003 along the banks of the river. Matter wasn’t arrested until 2022, when DNA linked her to the baby. Authorities say DNA also linked Matter to an infant girl who was found dead by the Mississippi in 1999 but she has not been charged in that case.

