Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:53 AM

China’s Ding Liren becomes world chess champion after beating Ian Nepomniachtchi in enthralling finale

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

The final day of the World Chess Championship was always going to be a nervy affair, but few could have predicted just how tense the battle would be.

After the classical section of the tournament ended 7-7 after 14 games, the championship between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren went to tiebreaks.

In the fourth and final rapid tiebreak game Sunday, it was Ding who was victorious.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content