Police: Armed man wounded, 2 officers hit but saved by vests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an overnight standoff with an armed man in a Philadelphia home ended when he was shot and wounded by officers who had been fired upon and struck by bullets in their protective vests. First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told WPVI-TV that officers were called to the Germantown home at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials say a barricade situation lasted into Sunday morning, and SWAT officers eventually entered the house and were fired upon. Stanford said two officers were hit but “were saved by” their vests. They returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a hospital.

