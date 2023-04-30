Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons have a ‘Nice & Slow’ reunion thanks to Kim Kardashian

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Usher and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons were reunited on Saturday 25 years after Lee Simmons appeared in the singer’s “Nice & Slow” music video — all thanks to Kim Kardashian.

The reality star took her friends, including sister Khloe Kardashian and Lee Simmons, to Las Vegas to see Usher’s residency show and documented the moment on her Instagram Stories when a bare-chested Usher approached Lee Simmons to serenade her with the nostalgic track.

“She was this tall back then,” Usher said when he pulled Lee Simmons’ out of her seat mid-concert. The pair swayed together arm-in-arm as Kim and Khloe, along with the audience, were seen relishing the moment.

Kim also captured Usher feeding Lee Simmons a chocolate strawberry and dancing close to her while singing “Nice & Slow.” When he made his way back to the stage, Lee Simmons was seen laughing and fanning herself after the steamy moment.

The “Nice & Slow” music video featured Lee Simmons as the singer’s love interest. The track is off of Usher’s 1997 “My Way” album and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 1998.

Kim Kardashian’s girls trip to Usher’s show also served as another special milestone.

In October, Kim attempted to take her friends to see the R&B singer’s Las Vegas residency for her own birthday, but due to weather conditions they were unable to land and noshed on In-N-Out burgers back in Los Angeles instead.

Even though Kim was finally able to see Usher’s show last weekend while in Las Vegas to officiate hairstylist Chris Appleton and “White Lotus” star Lukas Gage’s wedding, Kim said on her Instagram Stories that her girlfriends felt she “cheated on them.”

“I’m returning the surprise to all these lovely ladies and gentlemen and we are going to Usher,” she said while taking off on her private jet this weekend.

And from the looks of it, it seems like Kim and her friends “got it bad” for Usher.

