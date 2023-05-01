Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 2:35 PM

Biden invites congressional leaders — including McCarthy — to meet May 9 on debt limit

By Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

President Joe Biden on Monday called the top four congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to discuss raising the debt ceiling, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Biden’s calls came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified lawmakers on Monday that the US could default on its debt by June 1.

Biden told the leaders — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and McCarthy — that he wants to discuss on May 9 the need to pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content