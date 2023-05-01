Biden invites congressional leaders — including McCarthy — to meet May 9 on debt limit

By Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

President Joe Biden on Monday called the top four congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to discuss raising the debt ceiling, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Biden’s calls came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified lawmakers on Monday that the US could default on its debt by June 1.

Biden told the leaders — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and McCarthy — that he wants to discuss on May 9 the need to pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling.

