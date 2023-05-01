Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:41 PM

Former Christian missionary convicted in sex abuse case

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — A jury has convicted a Fort Dodge man of sexually abusing a child.

Jordan Webb was found guilty of one count of second-degree sexual abuse with persons under the age of 12, a Class B felony; incest, a class D felony; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports Webb is a former Christian missionary. He was arrested in April 2022.

Police say he abused a child under the age of 12. He also infected the victim with gonorrhea.

Webb’s sentencing is set for next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content