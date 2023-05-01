Indian Canyon Drive closed through Whitewater Wash due to low visibility

A major traffic artery in and out of the city of Palm Springs was closed to traffic Monday morning due to strong winds, blowing sand, and low visibility.

Police closed Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue at 5:01 a.m.

Detours include Highway 111, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino.

This comes as tens of thousands of country music fans are set to head home Monday following the Stagecoach Festival in Indio.

