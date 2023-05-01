Skip to Content
today at 5:47 AM
Published 6:01 AM

Indian Canyon & Gene Autry still closed through Whitewater Wash due to low visibility

Update 5/2/23 - 5:45 a.m.

Both Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive remain closed to traffic through the Whitewater Wash as winds continue to blow.

Update 5/1/23 - 2:35 p.m.

Gene Autry Trail has been closed at the Whitewater Wash due to low visibility and sand on the roadway, police announced.

As of 2:30 p.m., N Indian Canyon is closed at the wash. Vista Chino remains open.

Original Report 5/1/23 - 6:00 a.m.

A major traffic artery in and out of the city of Palm Springs was closed to traffic Monday morning due to strong winds, blowing sand, and low visibility.

Police closed Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue at 5:01 a.m.
Detours include Highway 111, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino.

This comes as tens of thousands of country music fans are set to head home Monday following the Stagecoach Festival in Indio.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for Time Saver Traffic updates at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. also online at www.kesq.com.

