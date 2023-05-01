JPMorgan Chase to buy most First Republic assets after bank becomes third in US to fail since March

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Most assets of First Republic Bank are being purchased by JPMorgan Chase in a deal announced Monday that was arranged by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers.

JPMorgan Chase said it had acquired the substantial majority of assets and assumed the deposits and certain other liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC.

The FDIC took control of the embattled lender Sunday and then immediately announced a sale of many of its assets and deposits. It makes First Republic the second-largest bank failure in the nation’s history.

The move represents the latest effort by federal regulators to prop up consumer confidence in the banking system, which has now suffered three major bank failures in the last six weeks. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank both were taken over by the FDIC last month following runs on those banks by their customers.

The collapse of those banks sparked weeks of speculation about the health of US regional banks, especially those with a largely uninsured deposit base.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

