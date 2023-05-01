Man arrested in shooting over washing dishes

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting.

Shamikel Jones, 18, is charged with one count of second-degree aggravated battery in connection with a shooting Sunday morning in the 400 block of Melrose Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers were able to determine that he was shot by a household member. Further investigation revealed that the victim was shot by Jones after the victim reportedly asked Jones to assist with cleaning dishes in the home.

The victim is expected to recover.

