“Nothing short of heroic”: Body camera footage shows DPD K9 shot, still engage suspect

DALLAS (KTVT) — The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage Monday morning of a deadly encounter between a suspect and officers.

The incident started with a shooting call Thursday night on Cypress Avenue near Scyene Road in the Bruton Terrace neighborhood of Dallas, where police say they found two victims shot and injured in a home.

Police say 20-year-old Brian Casillas had shot two relatives who confronted him over playing loud music.

After an hours-long search, Senior Cpl. Scott Jay and his K9 partner Figor tracked Casillas to a nearby creek bed in a wooded area.

Figor engaged Casillas, who shot both the dog and Jay. Figor was hit in the chest; Jay was shot in the leg, and a round hit his bullet-proof vest.

Jay fired multiple rounds at Casillas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The work of this dog that night was nothing short of heroic,” said Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia. Despite a gunshot to the chest, Figor kept engaging Casillas, which Garcia credited with saving Jay’s life.

“He did everything he was trained to do, and exceeded all expectations of a K9 partner and as a member of the Dallas Police Department” Garcia said.

Jay was able to get himself and Figor out of the creek bed, and tied the dog’s leash to a tree so he could be tended to safely. Other officers then applied a tourniquet to Jay’s leg, which was bleeding heavily.

Jay was taken to a hospital and Figor to an emergency vet; they were both treated and have since been released.

Garcia said he met with Jay yesterday, and he’s in good spirits. Figor faces about a recovery of about a month and a half, according to Garcia. It’s too early to know if he will be able to return to duty.

Both DPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are investigating.

