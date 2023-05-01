Woman stabs man inside church during argument, police say

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A 61-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man at a North City church Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, in the 5500 block of Gilmore, just after 10:30 a.m. The woman and a 31-year-old man got into an argument when the woman stabbed the man with a box cutter.

The woman was taken into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene.

