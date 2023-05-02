Albanian charged with supporting terror attacks

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian law enforcement authorities have charged an Albanian man with supporting terror attacks in Western Europe on social media. A statement from the special prosecutor’s office against corruption and organized crime on Tuesday accused Bledar Zeneli of promoting and urging terror attacks, falsifying documents and weapon possession. Using a false profile in Facebook Zeneli and other people, who have not yet been identified, supported terror attacks in Nice, France, and Vienna in October and November 2020 “and other terror attacks and radical actions from extremist persons,” according to prosecutors. About two-thirds of Albania’s 2.8 million people are Muslims.

