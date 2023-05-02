Amanda Seyfried, Jimmy Fallon and Quinta Brunson are among the stars vocalizing support for TV and film writers

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Several stars are vocalizing their support for TV and film writers.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is currently on strike as they seek better compensation and other concessions from studios and streamers.

On Monday night before the contract expired and the strike became official, several celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet spoke of their support for the guild that has more than 11,000 members.

“Everything changed with streaming and everyone needs to be compensated for their work,” actress Amanda Seyfried told Variety on the red carpet. “It’s f***ing easy. I don’t get it.”

Jimmy Fallon said, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers and I support them all the way.”

He added that his “Tonight Show” would probably go dark during the strike.

“Whatever I can do to support the guild,” Fallon said. “I’m actually in the guild as well, so yeah. I couldn’t do my show without them. I support my whole staff.”

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson shared the guild’s statement on the strike on Instagram. She also spoke on the Met red carpet about being a member of the guild.

Others also took to social media to offer support.

“Writers are ESSENTIAL. I stand with the @WGAWest,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. “They deserve what they have been asking for. I pray the producers go back to the table with a deal they can say yes to.”

TV writer Alanna Bennett tweeted that she was 16 years old the last time there was a writers’ strike in 2007, when she was “already dreaming of being a writer.”

“Studios not giving writers what they needed then ruined some of my favorite shows, and also showed me the might of the creative community I’d spend the next 15 years working to be part of,” she wrote. “Let’s fight.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.