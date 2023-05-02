Kenyan police clash with anti-government protesters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have clashed with anti-government protesters in the capital, Nairobi. The leader of the political opposition called a fresh round of demonstrations for Tuesday. Opposition lawmakers marched to the president’s office, in the central business district, to present a petition. Police dispersed them with tear gas. Protesters who turned up in the morning to erect barricades threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas. A bus was torched. Business has been paralyzed in Kisumu County, an opposition stronghold, as police clash with protesters. The opposition is calling for action to tackle the cost of living and reforms to the electoral commission that oversaw the election that President William Ruto won last year.

