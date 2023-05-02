Lawsuit against Cawthorn dismissed after former congressman pays legal fees

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A lawsuit against former Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dismissed.

The Bopp Law Firm of Indiana represented Cawthorn in a lawsuit challenging his ability to run for re-election. The firm then filed suit against Cawthorn, saying he failed to pay more than $193,000 in fees.

Federal court papers show Cawthorn has paid the outstanding balance and the suit has been dismissed.

Cawthorn lost in last year’s primary to now Congressman Chuck Edwards.

