Leaders of Sudan’s warring factions agree to seven-day ceasefire, South Sudan says

By Chris Liakos, CNN

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — the two warring factions in Sudan — have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, the foreign ministry of South Sudan said in a statement Tuesday.

The two sides also said they would send representatives for peace talks “to be held at an agreed venue of their choice,” it added. The SAF or RSF have both yet to comment on the report on their official channels.

Previous ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting between the rival factions in various parts of the country. Failed negotiations between the head of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into intense clashes between both sides in mid-April, sparking a mass exodus of refugees from the conflict-ridden country and leading to the deaths of at least 528 people.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

