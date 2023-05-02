Local firefighters prepare for wildfire season

May marks the beginning of wildfire season in Southern California which means that local firefighters are preparing for action.

California was drenched with an unusually high amount of rainfall this year. The extra moisture led to a spurt in vegetation growth in the valley which has helped keep fires at bay for now.

However, this growth can easily turn into fire fuel in the coming months as sweltering summer heat draws the moisture out of the vegetation. Fire experts say that they are bracing for a rate of fire spread similar to 2022 as temperatures begin to rise.

In 2022, Cal Fire reported 7,490 wildfires and 362,455 acres burned across the state.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local firefighters for more on what they are doing to prepare for the start of wildfire season.

