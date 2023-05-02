Skip to Content
Local high school student wins new car for good grades

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Getting good grades can help you in a lot of ways, and for one local junior, it helped him get a new set of wheels.

Wentzville High School junior Trenton Stuerman won a new Ford Mustang for getting straight A’s.

This was part of Clement Ford’s Drive for Excellence program. It honored 20 local high school students for academic achievements

Each of the 20 finalist students drew a car key at the event, and Trenton’s key opened the door to his new Ford Mustang.

