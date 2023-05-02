Nurse practitioner arrested again after more charges filed against him

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — New charges have been filed against an Ames nurse practitioner and bowling alley owner.

On Friday, Ames police announced that 44-year-old Carl Markley was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Monday afternoon, police announced Markley was arrested again and is also being charged with human trafficking, pimping and prostitution.

Criminal complaints filed by Ames police officers say Markley brought victims to a hotel in Ames. Police say they’ve talked to over 10 people and know of more victims. They say Markley recruited people to engage in paid sexual acts.

Police say that over the weekend, they received 27 tips about Markley, and they aren’t sure how many more victims could be out there.

Since he was arrested last week, at least two school districts — Ames and Gilbert — have sent a note to parents saying Markley conducted athletic physicals for high school and middle school students. There are no allegations regarding physicals Markley conducted at the schools.

The earlier charges were related to an allegation that Markley secretly took pictures of underage patients during physicals at Markley’s clinic.

Police are urging parents in the community to talk to their children, even if they are adults now, and ask them if they received an athletic physical from Markley.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or their anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. You can also submit anonymous tips at crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.