Police recruit dies at Jackson Training academy

By Ross Adams & Troy Johnson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson police recruit died Monday at the city training academy, city officials said.

The Jackson Police Department has requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in response. Training at the Jackson Training Academy has been suspended, and grief counselors have been called in, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and members of his recruiting class during this difficult time,” Chief James Davis said in a release.

City officials said “due to the circumstances,” the city won’t release the recruit’s name, but said he was also a former firefighter with the Jackson Fire Department.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts break for this young man, his family and the JPD/JFD communities,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. “We wish his family love and strength as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

