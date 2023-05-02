Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded. WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus. The university said a suspect was taken into custody about two hours later. The station said employees had been evacuated to a parking lot for about 30 minutes while police secured the area. Memphis police said no injuries were reported.

