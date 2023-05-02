Tucson Police Department releases March officer-involved shooting video

By Austin Janos

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department released video from an officer-involved shooting, tying back to a case from March 3.

On March 3, 2023, officers located 28-year-old Aaron Martinka, who was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault. The department’s Community Response Team (CRT) worked alongside members of the SWAT division to apprehend Martinka.

SWAT officers proceeded to try and stop Martinka near the intersection of East Grant Road and North Park Avenue, through the use of an immobilization device. However, Martinka proceeded to speed up, continuing to drive and eventually causing a multiple vehicle collision.

Law enforcement caught up to Martinka near East Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue. As officers approached, the department says Martinka proceeded to fire shots at them. Officers returned fire and struck Martinka.

Despite attempting to provide medical care, Martinka was later declared dead at the scene by the Tucson Fire Department.

An adult female was inside the car — she was also wanted on charges of aggravated assault. She was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.