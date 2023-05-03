2 horses dead following inaugural 502’sDay races at Churchill Downs

By WLKY Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The excitement of Derby Week is being marred by a disturbing trend at Churchill Downs.

Two more horses died at the track on Tuesday, just days away from the running of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

These deaths come less than a week after Wild On Ice was euthanized after being hurt during a training session at Churchill Downs.

In the fifth race on Tuesday, Take Charge Briana was in a pack of horses before breaking down in the stretch drive. Later, Chasing Artie was vanned off after the conclusion of the eighth race on 502’sDay.

There was another death over the weekend on Opening Night, with Parent Pride dying following a race on Saturday.

All three horses were in turf races.

Churchill Downs’ turf course recently got a $10 million renovation, including a major redesign and a new grass surface. It debuted in April of last year.

Track officials have admitted problems with it since and did not use it during last year’s September Meet, saying it wasn’t holding up to the wear and tear of racing.

WLKY has reached out to Churchill Downs for comment but has not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.