Church burglarized three times in Englewood, police say

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are seeking information after a church was burglarized three times in the Englewood neighborhood.

The burglaries happened between the months of March and May during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Police say an unknown suspect gained entry to the church, located in the 6900 block of South Stewart Avenue, through the rear door or side window and took property from within.

Incident times:

March 16-20, 2023, between 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. March 25-28, 2023, between 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. April 22-May 2, 2023, between 12 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.