New photos released of escaped inmate, charged with killing NC deputy

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

FARMVILLE, Virginia (WLOS) — The FBI has released new photos of an escaped prisoner, charged with the death of a North Carolina deputy.

On Wednesday, officials released the most recent photos of Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, taken within hours of his escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous.

Authorities say the getaway vehicle was an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000.

If you have information to find him contact 1-800- CALL- FBI or tips.fbi.gov

The Escape Authorities say Marin-Sotelo escaped from jail in Virginia while he was being held on charges connected to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Officials say he escaped from the jail at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, scaled the fence and got into a red or burgundy Ford Mustang that was parked in the jail’s parking lot, to aid in his escape.

On Tuesday his sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, 31, was taken into custody in High Point, accused of organizing and paying to have the vehicle placed at the jail for her brother to use. Adriana Marin-Sotelo faces a charge of conspiracy to instigate or assist escape.

The Crime

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in August 2022 while checking on a report of suspicious activity.

The medical examiner’s report showed he had been shot multiple times; three times in the head and once in the chest.

Two brothers, 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo and 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, were taken into custody and charged with the crime just days later.

If convicted in the shooting death, both could face the death penalty or life in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty in the case.

