Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house

By Morgan Mobley

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house Saturday morning.

The shocking discovery is sending ripples of grief from Lawrence to her hometown of Overland Park.

Her former soccer coach from Blue Valley West High School, Alex Aiman, said getting this news was a sucker punch and huge loss to so many.

“So many practices, so many times I saw her smile in the front seat of the classroom,” he said. “It’s surreal she’s no longer with us.”

Coach Aiman spent four years on the sidelines of Carter’s life.

“She wore who she was on her sleeves,” he said. “Very happy-go-lucky and free-spirited.”

A radiant spirit, full of dreams and ambitions. She was on her way to becoming a nurse.

It all came to a halt Saturday morning when Lawrence police found Carter dead in her bed inside of Alpha Chi Omega. They said no foul play is suspected.

“It’s frustrating. It’s incredibly frustrating,” Coach Aiman said. “You see people in the world that do terrible things, then you see Piper — never done a terrible thing. Doesn’t make any sense.”

Left without answers right now, he reflects on the core memories he got to share with her. That includes when she helped her team clinch a state championship.

She was a key player and loyal teammate, but she also had her hand in so many other corners of her community.

“She was heavily involved with school activities like National Honors Society,” Aiman said. “She was the ringleader, the person you always wanted to be around.”

He said others can honor Carter by picking up where she left off: Give all of yourself to the causes you invest in, and never underestimate the power of a simple smile.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.