At least eight killed in second Serbia shooting, according to reports

At least eight people have been killed and ten wounded in a shooting in the Serbian village of Dubona, according to CNN affiliate channel N1 and public broadcaster RTS.

The shooter remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old male suspect. The police have cordoned off the area where they suspected him to be hiding, according to N1.

Ambulances and relatives of the injured are arriving at the Emergency Center in Mladenovac, N1 reported.

“The perpetrator is on the run, and all available patrols have been sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac,” it added.

This comes a day after the Balkan country was rocked by news of a 13-year-old boy opening fire on classmates at a school in the capital Belgrade.

Serbia has some of the highest levels of gun ownership in the world, but mass shootings have been rare.

