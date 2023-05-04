Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Detectives have reopened a case involving a woman who has been missing since 2013 after finding new evidence, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said human hair and tissue were found on Monday afternoon by a mushroom hunter in the 9000 block of Highway 238, near where Stephanie Anne Warner lived.

Warner, 43, was last seen on July 4, 2013, leaving a Fourth of July parade in Ashland with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames, according to the sheriff’s office. The two left together in her green 2003 Nissan Xterra and were believed to be heading back to her house in Ruch.

Ames and his son, Jared Fournier, are believed to know something about Warner’s disappearance but have been “uncooperative” with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe Warner was the victim of homicide and her body was left in the Applegate area.

Detectives have sent the tissue to the Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory to get a positive identification. Detectives will also be conducting an evidence search in the area of China Gulch Road.

Anyone with information about Warner’s disappearance is asked to contact Sergeant Jesse Ainsworth at 541-774-6816.

“As we approach 10 years since she went missing, please help us get justice and bring Stephanie home to her family,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.