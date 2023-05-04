CVUSD addresses safety and security concerns

The Coachella Valley Unified School District board plans to discuss a variety of topics regarding school safety and security.

There will be an overview of their Safety Plan, as well as a look at the Current Safety Components in Place.

Topics that will be highlighted are:

Backpack Inspections.

Campus cameras.

Campus Security Assistants.

Canine Detection Services.

Classroom Door Lock Guidelines.

Communication Radios.

Cooperation with Local Law Enforcement.

Door ringers with cameras for the Office.

Employee Training.

School Threat Assessment Teams.

Staff & Student Preparedness Drills.

Student IDs (campus).

Student Vehicle Registration.

Temporary Protective Fencing.

Threat Reporting (Online & In Person).

Visitor Control Systems (Raptor: VMS & EMS)

Additional Safety Options: Metal Detectors

Following the agenda, there will be a Question and Answer session. The study session will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the district boardroom at 87-225 Church St. in Thermal.

CVUSD live streams using this Zoom link: cvusd-us.zoom.us/j/84773737777#success.

In February, Hundreds of students at Coachella Valley High School walked out of class in protest of a lack of safety measures.

Students expressed concerns about how the district was providing for safety. They mentioned multiple incidents where they felt unsafe.

In March, parents and students connected to CVUSD shared their lack of confidence in the district to keep their children safe. "As parents, we live in fear thinking that our child might not come back at night," said parent Elizabeth Tabarez.