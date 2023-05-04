Democratic US Sen. Martin Heinrich seeks 3rd term in NM seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico will seek a third term next year as he champions causes from gun safety to abortion access to a transition toward cleaner sources of energy. A win would extend Democratic domination of New Mexico’s Congressional delegation. Heinrich announced his reelection campaign Thursday in an online video that also highlighted federal spending on roads, bridges and wildfire relief. Immediate endorsements came from influential state Democrats including first-term Attorney General Raúl Torrez and House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque. Heinrich’s initial campaign pitch to voters touches on his advocacy for expanding early childhood education as well as 2022 federal gun legislation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.