Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris met with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is rolling out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving AI technology improves lives without putting at risk people’s rights and safety. The Democratic administration announced a $140 million investment to establish seven AI research institutes. The White House Office of Management and Budget intends to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools. Harris and administration officials had planned to discuss the risks they see in current AI development with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft and two startups they support.

By MATT O’BRIEN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.