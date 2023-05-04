SCAG conference to address the future of electric vehicles in California

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) is having a conference for California leaders where they will learn more about the latest consumer research and all-electric cars.

The conference is happening on Thursday and Friday at the JW Marriott Desert Resort and Spa. More than 800 local and regional leaders from Southern California are expected to attend.

The Southern California Auto Club is one of the organizations in attendance that will be presenting the leaders with questions that the public it surveyed wants answers to. Some of these questions include, "Can I afford an electric vehicle?" and "How will I charge my vehicle".

By 2035, California is requiring all new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles. The Auto Club said with this, many questions like this are being brought up by consumers.

The conference is going to have an interactive display of all-electric, alternative-fuel vehicles, and e-bikes.

Dolores Huerta is also expected to address the SCAG during the conference.