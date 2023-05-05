Hit kids’ TV show ‘Bluey’ edits out scene after fat-shaming complaints

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

A recent episode of the hit children’s TV show “Bluey” has been edited after its original version sparked accusations of fat-shaming.

The episode “Exercise,” first broadcast last month, no longer shows a bathroom scene in which Bluey’s parents weigh themselves in front of their children.

“​​The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program,” a statement from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said Friday.

The opening scene initially showed Bandit, Bluey’s father, weighing himself in the morning and sighing: “Oh man…I just need to do some exercise.”

“Tell me about it,” Chilli, Bluey’s mother, said after walking in, before weighing herself to the same reaction.

Bandit is seen sighing and clutching his midriff in disappointment, before Bluey asks: “Why don’t you just do some exercise?”

The scene has been removed, with the episode now starting with Bandit doing some exercise in the backyard alongside children Bluey and Bingo, who turn it into a game, according to the ABC.

The ABC said: “(This) new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way.

“As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms.”

Australian pediatric dietician Kyla Smith, who initially voiced discomfort on social media at Bandit and Chilli “openly hat(ing) their own bodies in front of the kids,” thanked the makers in a recent Facebook post, saying this is a ‘huge step forward for everyone.”

The ABC statement added that fellow production company BBC Studios supported the decision to edit the episode and will use the amended version for its global distribution, which includes streaming platform Disney+ in the United States.

