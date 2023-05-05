Jeremy Renner is sharing an new update on his recovery

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jeremy Renner is exercising like a champ following a snowplow accident that nearly killed him.

He recently shared an update on his recovery in an Instagram video, where he is using his legs to work out.

Renner captioned the video, “UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”

“The Mayor Of Kingstown” actor recently made his first red carpet appearance since the accident at the premiere of his Disney+ series, “Rennervations.”

In an attempt to save his nephew, Renner survived being crushed by a snowplow and suffered more than 30 broken bones. He has been documenting his recovery process, which includes an anti-gravity treadmill and a bone growth stimulator.

Ryan Reynolds commented on the latest post, writing, “That’s the stuff!!!”

Actress Michelle Monaghan wrote, “You’re remarkable! Get it brother!!”

Renner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” recently, where he detailed the accident.

‘It just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell,’ he said. ‘My eye did pop out — that’s weird — but I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up,’ he added.

