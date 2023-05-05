Police arrest suspect in Atlanta shooting; 1 dead, 4 wounded

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. One woman was killed and four were wounded. Authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the shooter. Police say the suspect was captured Wednesday evening. They identified him as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Authorities did not say what they thought his motive was. A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Workers and others in the bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.

By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.