Dutch police arrest 154 football supporters over antisemitic chants

By Duarte Mendonca and Josh Pennington, CNN

Dutch police arrested 154 football supporters in Amsterdam on Saturday due to the singing of antisemitic chants, a police statement said.

According to the statement, the football fans were warned several times to stop singing as they made their way to the Johan Cruijff Arena on the subway.

The supporters were arrested after arriving at the Strandvliet station, the statement said.

The arrests came on the same day Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were playing a match at the arena.

The police statement did not specify which team the detained fans supported.

