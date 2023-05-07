Boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 people dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say a boat capsized near a beach in southern India and 20 people, including women and children, died. The boat was carrying more than 30 passengers when it capsized Sunday night in Kerala state. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India that the boat was being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. Four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital. Rescuers had reached Tanur, a coastal town in the state’s Malappuram district, where the capsizing occurred. It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn.

