Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors over possible device failures

By Daniel Otis

Toronto (CTV Network) — Health Canada has issued a recall for Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors due to possible device failures.

“Return your Emerade auto-injector to your pharmacy for a suitable replacement as soon as possible,” the May 5 recall notice states. “If a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) happens before you can get a replacement, use your recalled Emerade and then seek emergency medical attention.”

The recall covers all 0.3 and 0.5 mg Emerade auto-injectors that were distributed in Canada between April 2022 and May 2023. The devices are made by Quebec-based pharmaceutical company Bausch Health.

Commonly known as EpiPens, which is a trademarked name from another company, epinephrine auto-injectors are primarily used to treat serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, by quickly injecting adrenaline.

According to Health Canada, the recall was initiated “after testing by the company identified the potential risk that the auto-injector may fail to activate, or it may activate prematurely if dropped.”

“Failure of the auto-injector to activate may result in patients not receiving the required dose of epinephrine, leading to the worsening of symptoms of anaphylaxis which could be life-threatening,” the health agency explained. “A shortage of alternative products is not expected, but the department will continue to actively monitor the supply situation.”

