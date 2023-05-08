‘He was so full of life’ Friends remember man killed in deadly dust storm crash

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Earl LeGrand spent more than 40 years behind the wheel of his truck. That’s where he was when he and dozens of others were overcome by a dust storm last week on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, IL.

“Earl was a great guy. Couldn’t ask for a better friend, hard-working guy,” said Harold Miller, who worked with LeGrand for more than 20 years at Dayton Freight.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered to remember 64-year-old Earl LeGrand

“He was so full of life. Lively guy. His children, that was his life,” said Miller.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the deadly crash on Monday that took the lives of seven people. They are still working to identify one victim. There were 37 others injured amidst the pile-up involving more than 70 vehicles.

“I drove a truck for 40 years, so I’ve seen a lot of stuff like that, and I’ve had a lot of friends die in trucks, but this just hit me hard,” said Steve Oswald, who worked with LeGrand.

