Jamie Foxx’s friends and family aren’t sharing his medical diagnosis. Here’s why

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized weeks ago but there’s still not much publicly known.

Anyone who has followed Jamie Foxx’s career closely, however, shouldn’t be surprised by that.

In April, Foxx was transported to the hospital via an emergency vehicle in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had been filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Foxx multiple times for information on both what happened and the actor’s status, and has been unable to get additional details from them.

There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx’s verified social media account.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the post reads.“Feeling blessed.”

The desire for privacy is in keeping with how the “Ray” star has always lived, despite a career that puts him in the spotlight.

A perusal of interviews with Foxx over the years yields plenty of information about his thoughts on his roles, a multitude of jokes, some information about his childhood and very little insight into his actual personal life.

Foxx reportedly dated fellow superstar Katie Holmes, the ex-wife of Tom Cruise, for half a dozen years — a relationship neither ever confirmed on the record despite being photographed over the years during what appeared to be romantic dates or moments where they were affectionate with one another.

In 2016, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Claudia Jordan appeared to confirm Foxx and Holmes were dating during a podcast appearance saying, “He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy.”

Jordan later clarified her comments, telling “Entertainment Tonight” she “misspoke.”

“I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all,” she said. “I’ve never seen them together.”

Two years later, Foxx was being interviewed by SportsCenter host Michael Smith about participating in an NBA celebrity basketball game when Smith asked the star, “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?”

Foxx abruptly ended the interview by taking off his headset and walking away.

Foxx and Holmes reportedly split in 2019.

So the silence surrounding Foxx’s “medical complication,” to use his family’s words initially, seems in keeping with how the performer conducts himself.

Celebrities have handled such situations in a variety of ways, from Jeremy Reiner’s very public recuperation following being run over by a snow plow to Chadwick Boseman’s colon cancer diagnosis not becoming public until after the “Black Panther” actor’s death.

Those who know Foxx have been circumspect when they do talk about his current state.

During an interview on the “Impaulsive” podcast released last week, Kevin Hart said he was “fortunate” to have a close enough friendship with Foxx that he can check on him.

Hart said Foxx is “getting better” and also touched on why not much has been shared about him publicly from Foxx’s inner circle.

“They’re being tight for reasons just about where he is because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree,” Hart said.

Fox network has announced that that Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on “Beat Shazam,” a musical game show that Foxx hosts with his daughter, Corinne.

