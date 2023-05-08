Teen dies when hole and dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina

By Kellina Djanfa Wanteu

FRISCO, North Carolina (WXII) — A Virginia teenager died after being trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

At approximately 2 p.m., Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a 911 call about a teenager trapped in a hole Sunday.

Park officials said this happened approximately 0.10 miles east of off-road vehicle ramp 49. The hole was dug in a back-dune area and was hidden from the beachfront.

Authorities said family and friends went looking for the 17-year-old before law enforcement arrived on scene, and found him buried under several feet of sand.

Officials said this was due to portions of a hill of sand that collapsed into a hole.

Rangers worked with family members to extract the teen while simultaneously performing CPR.

The teenager was pronounced dead despite CPR efforts, according to authorities.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”

The incident is under investigation.

