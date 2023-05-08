The reparations task force approved recommendations for the payments of reparations to Black Californians

The California Reparations Tasks force voted to approve recommendations for reparations payments to Black Californians.

As part of California’s continued efforts to pass Assembly Bill 3121 (AB 3121), the Reparations Task Force hosted a meeting in Oakland over the weekend to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans.

Here are some possible estimates of reparations for Black Californians recommended by the task force:

The estimated value of payment for health care disparities: $13,619 for each year of residency, based on 71-year life expectancy.

Estimated payment for housing discrimination: $148,099 or $3,366 for each year between 1933 and 1977 spent as a state resident.

Estimated payment for mass incarceration and overpolicing: $115,260 or $2,352 for each year of residency in California during the 49 years between 1971 and 2020.

News Channel 3 contacted the Social Science Department at the College of the Desert to learn how these recommendations could impact locals eligible for the reparations if passed by the Legislature.

The recommendations will be presented at the task force’s next meeting before being presented to the Legislature by the deadline of July 1.