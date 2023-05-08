Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died. Police officer Abdul Nazar said more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying find those who are still missing. Four people in critical condition were in a hospital. The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation. It’s not clear what caused the tourist boat to overturn in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.