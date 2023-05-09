Elementary school warns of man in vehicle approaching children

By Andrea Olson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Local police are investigating after two children reported walking to school and were approached by a man in a vehicle that asked them if they wanted “to make money.”

Falls Valley Elementary School sent an alert out to parents on Monday about the incident and is working with the Idaho Falls Police Department regarding the issue.

“Please be aware of the situation and report any suspicious activity to the police,” the alert from the school said.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com two children were approached by a man in a car Monday morning while they were on their way to school. The children were together at an intersection near the school.

She said a man in a white four door car pulled up next to them and asked if they wanted to make money. The children said no and the man drove away.

The kids described the man as white with brown hair, wearing a “COVID mask.” The children reported the interaction to school staff, who then reported it to police.

“If anyone in the area of Davidson Drive and Cascade Drive has home security cameras that may have captured this interaction, we would appreciate them checking their cameras and sharing relevant footage with us,” Clements said.

The Idaho Falls Police Department can be reached at (208) 529-1200.

Clements is urging parents to talk with their children about good safety habits, including being wary of strangers and reporting strange or suspicious behavior to trusted adults.

