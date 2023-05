KESQ

Authorities responded to a car crash that happened this morning on Jackson Street off Ramp in Indio.

The crash was reported at 8:09 a.m.

Authorities confirm that one patient was recovered from the crash and sustained serious injuries.

The ambulance airlifted the patient to a local hospital.

Indio Police Department is investigating the crash.

