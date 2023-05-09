Turkey’s closely watched vote may set country on new course

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — In the year in which the Turkish republic marks its centenary, the country is being closely watched to see if a united opposition can succeed in unseating an increasingly authoritarian leader in the NATO-member country. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections, taking place on Sunday, could stretch President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule into a third decade — but they could also set the country on a new course. A six-party alliance has got behind the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and polls give him a slight lead over Erdogan. But after 20 years in power, Erdogan is unlikely to go quietly.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.